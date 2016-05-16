LONDON Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been handed heavy fines for failing to control their players during an ill-tempered Premier League match this month, the FA said on Monday.

Chelsea were fined 375,000 pounds and Spurs 225,000 pounds following incidents during and after the game at Stamford Bridge.

Nine Spurs players were booked, a Premier League record, along with three from Chelsea, who fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

The result ended Tottenham's hopes of winning the title and handed the trophy to Leicester City.

Both clubs were warned as to their future conduct.

