Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
LONDON CHELSEA 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1
Chelsea retained top spot in the Premier League after goals from Pedro and Victor Moses earned them a comeback 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Chelsea looked disjointed for most of the first half and in the 11th minute, Tottenham's Christian Eriksen whipped the ball home from just outside the area after a defence-splitting run from Dele Alli.
Just before halftime, Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic slipped the ball to Pedro, who executed a neat turn and curled a magnificent shot past Hugo Lloris.
After that, Chelsea looked rejuvenated and Tottenham, knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, were beaten by a 51st minute goal from Moses, whose bullet shot rebounded off Lloris and Jan Vertonghen on its way in to give Chelsea a seventh straight win.
(Reporting by Clare Lovell; Editing by Ian Chadband)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Manchester United do not envy the "wonderful life" their rivals have due to a lighter fixture schedule and will embrace their packed match calendar, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.