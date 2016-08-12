West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore has moved to Ajax on a season-long loan for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side confirmed on Friday.
The 20-year-old made 10 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last term, scoring twice and contributing one assist, and returns to the Eredivisie for a second stint after previously spending 18 months on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.
"He's a good player and we prefer he plays every game this season," Chelsea coach Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday.
The Burkina Faso international has also signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea, the club added.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.