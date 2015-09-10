Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has backed plans by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to use Wembley as their temporary home while their own stadiums get redeveloped.

Premier League champions Chelsea plan on increasing the capacity of Stamford Bridge to 60,000, a 500 million pound ($767.70 million) plan that would require a new home for at least two seasons.

Tottenham may also spend the 2017-18 campaign away as the seek to rebuild the White Hart Lane which will also host National Football League (NFL) games.

Both the clubs are naturally interested in a temporary relocation to Wembley, according to British media reports.

"I won't comment on clubs but if that's an opportunity then we will follow it," Glenn told reporters.

"We are there to provide help. We can run the FA for less costs and we can raise more," he said, adding it also made financial sense for the stadium.

"There's a range of things. It's primarily a football stadium, football matches are more profitable to run than concerts and other things.

"We are the national stadium and seeking to use it more is what we are all about. We have an obligation to football.

"It's in our interest as an association for clubs to redevelop their grounds, make superb facilities and if it's possible to help them in that transition by using Wembley, we are absolutely supportive of that," he added.

