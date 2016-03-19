Cesc Fabregas celebrates after scoring the second goal for Chelsea from the penalty spot. Chelsea v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 19/3/16. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

West Ham's charge towards a Champions League spot was halted by a late Cesc Fabregas penalty at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea remained unbeaten in the Premier League under interim manager Guus Hiddink.

Slaven Bilic's side were good value for their lead but Fabregas, whose free kick had drawn Chelsea level on the stroke of halftime, converted after Ruben Loftus-Cheek had been brought down by Michail Antonio.

Manuel Lanzini gave West Ham the lead in the 17th minute, tricking Branislav Ivanovic before curling a superb shot into the top corner and Andy Carroll restored their lead on the hour.

Carroll had been on the pitch only a couple of minutes when his scuffed shot embarrassed Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)