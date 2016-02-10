Chelsea fans may have Ronaldinho and David Beckham to thank as they celebrate midfielder Willian slotting home free-kicks.

The Brazil international, one of the few bright lights in a nightmare campaign for the defending Premier League champions, has found the net eight times in all competitions for the club, with six of those goals coming from free-kicks.

"There are some players I always watched - various players who I knew hit the ball well," Willian told uefa.com.

"Ronaldinho and David Beckham, they took free-kicks and took them very well, so there are some players I always try to follow and to learn important things from so that I am able to score goals."

Chelsea are 23 points adrift of leaders Leicester City and 17 behind the final Champions League qualifying spot, but can stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to 10 in a row if they avoid defeat at home to lowly Newcastle United on Saturday.

