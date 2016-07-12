Britain Soccer Football - Chelsea v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/5/16Chelsea's Willian with fans during a lap of honour after the gameReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY

LONDON Brazilian playmaker Willian has agreed a new four-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, voted the London club's Player of the Year last season by fans and team mates, said it was "a dream to continue".

"Over the next four years I will try to help the team win more trophies," he added.

Willian joined Chelsea in 2013 and was the standout performer last season in what turned out to be a wretched campaign for the defending champions. He has scored 19 goals in 140 appearances.

Chelsea, who finished 10th in the league and out of European competition, will have a new manager next season with the arrival of Italian Antonio Conte.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)