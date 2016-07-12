LONDON Brazilian playmaker Willian has agreed a new four-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, voted the London club's Player of the Year last season by fans and team mates, said it was "a dream to continue".
"Over the next four years I will try to help the team win more trophies," he added.
Willian joined Chelsea in 2013 and was the standout performer last season in what turned out to be a wretched campaign for the defending champions. He has scored 19 goals in 140 appearances.
Chelsea, who finished 10th in the league and out of European competition, will have a new manager next season with the arrival of Italian Antonio Conte.
