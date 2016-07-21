Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma hopes to be available for selection in two months after having surgery on a knee injury he suffered in February, he has told the club's website.
The 21-year-old, who returned to training on Monday, suffered a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United in February and missed the rest of the season, including the European Championship in France.
"I've been working alone for a while and now I'm training, learning and improving with the guys. I didn't know I would be back on the training pitch by now, I thought it would be a bit later," Zouma told the website (www.chelseafc.com).
"My knee is okay and I don't have any pain, which is great. I'm not fit enough yet but hopefully in six weeks or a couple of months I will be, we will have to wait and see."
Zouma, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014, made 23 league appearances for the London club as the champions finished a disappointing 10th in the standings. Chelsea open their 2016-17 campaign at home to West Ham United on Aug. 15.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.