Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma hopes to be available for selection in two months after having surgery on a knee injury he suffered in February, he has told the club's website.

The 21-year-old, who returned to training on Monday, suffered a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United in February and missed the rest of the season, including the European Championship in France.

"I've been working alone for a while and now I'm training, learning and improving with the guys. I didn't know I would be back on the training pitch by now, I thought it would be a bit later," Zouma told the website (www.chelseafc.com).

"My knee is okay and I don't have any pain, which is great. I'm not fit enough yet but hopefully in six weeks or a couple of months I will be, we will have to wait and see."

Zouma, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014, made 23 league appearances for the London club as the champions finished a disappointing 10th in the standings. Chelsea open their 2016-17 campaign at home to West Ham United on Aug. 15.

