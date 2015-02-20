Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix
PARIS Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.
LONDON Chelsea have banned two more people, bringing the total to five, from their Stamford Bridge stadium following a probe into a racist incident captured in amateur video footage on the Paris Metro.
"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident the club will issue banning orders for life," the Premier League leaders said in a statement on Friday.
"We are grateful to the many Chelsea supporters and others who have provided information."
The video appeared to show fans of the London team chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it" as they stopped a black man, identified only as Souleymane, boarding a train on Tuesday.
The incident was captured on video by another passenger on the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot metro station before Chelsea drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in a Champions League last 16 first-leg match at the Parc des Princes.
Earlier on Friday, Chelsea apologised to the man who was racially abused and team manager Jose Mourinho spoke of his shame over the incident.
HELSINKI European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
AARHUS, Denmark Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.