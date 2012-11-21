Factbox on Rafael Benitez, who was appointed Chelsea interim manager until the end of the season on Wednesday following the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo.

* Born in Madrid, April 16, 1960.

* After a knee injury forces him into premature retirement ending a modest playing career, Spaniard Benitez begins coaching in the Real Madrid youth section.

* From 1993 to 2001 he coaches Real Madrid B, Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife.

* 2001/02 - Leads Valencia to their first league title in 31 years in his first season in charge. The club wins La Liga again in 2004 and beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in the UEFA Cup final to win their first domestic and European double.

LIVERPOOL

* 2004, June 16 - Liverpool confirm Benitez appointment.

* 2004/05 - His first season ends in triumph with the unforgettable Champions League final victory over AC Milan in Istanbul when his side overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit to draw 3-3 and win on penalties.

* 2005-06 - Liverpool beat West Ham in the FA Cup final.

* 2006-07 - Liverpool reach the Champions League final again in Athens, but end up losing to AC Milan.

* 2009-10 - A poor season ends with Liverpool seventh in the Premier League and they also fail to negotiate the group stage of the Champions League.

* 2010, June 3 - Benitez leaves Liverpool by mutual consent and a week later joins European champions Inter Milan.

INTER MILAN

* Inter stick with the same treble-winning squad but injuries begin to bite and form soon dips with a derby defeat by AC Milan one of their worst performances for years.

* Benitez leaves after just six months in charge despite winning the World Club Cup after a row with president Massimo Moratti.

CHELSEA

* Appointed as interim boss of the European champions after Roberto Di Matteo is sacked following a 3-0 defeat at Juventus which leaves them on the brink of Champions league elimination.

