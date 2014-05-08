Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.
The 31-year-old Czech was injured during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid last month.
"Petr Cech successfully underwent surgery today (Wednesday) following his shoulder dislocation in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid," the club said in a statement on its website (www.chelseafc.com).
"He will be out for approximately eight to 10 weeks."
The Czech Republic did not qualify for next month's World Cup in Brazil.
Australian Mark Schwarzer has played in Cech's absence and would be expected to feature in the club's final match at Cardiff City on Sunday.
Chelsea, who lost to Atletico 3-1 on aggregate, are unable to claim the Premier League title following Manchester City's win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.