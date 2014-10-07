Chelsea's Petr Cech waves his arms during the English League Cup soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in London September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

PRAGUE Chelsea's Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech has said he would look for a solution to his plight if he continues to be left on the bench at the Premier League club.

Cech, who has been at Chelsea since 2004, has not started a Premier League game this season having fallen behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order after the Belgium goalkeeper returned from a loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

"I have not spoken to anyone, but I think they know me well enough at the club (Chelsea) to know that the situation is definitely not the way I would imagine,” Cech told Czech radio while on international duty.

“With the Euros (in 2016) and the national team in mind, there is no time for me to sit on the bench and not to play. If the situation will not start to improve for me, then I will want to solve it."

Cech, who is set to start for the Czech Republic against Turkey in a European Championship qualifier on Friday, featured in his only league game this season when he replaced the injured Courtois in the first half against Arsenal on Sunday.

