LONDON Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has been given the all-clear to resume playing after being taken to hospital with a head injury suffered during Wednesday's League Cup penalty shootout win over Fulham, Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas has said.

The 29-year-old Czech Republic international, who now plays in protective headgear after fracturing his skull in a collision with Stephen Hunt of Reading five years ago, was forced off at halftime after a collision with Fulham debutant Orlando Sa.

Chelsea were already without injured No.2 Hilario, meaning losing Cech left them with third choice Ross Turnbull as their only other recognised first-team goalkeeper.

Turnbull had to face a penalty just after coming on but his goal survived intact as Fulham's Pajtim Kasami fired his spotkick against the bar.

However after their 4-3 penalty shootout win Following a 0-0 draw, Villas-Boas said Cech had been given the all clear.

"Petr went for a scan in the hospital and he's okay," he told reporters.

"He felt a little bit dizzy from the early concussion at halftime. We decided, and he decided as well, it was better not to take risks."

Cech should be fit to face Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)