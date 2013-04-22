Referee Mark Clattenburg holds a red card after sending off Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Referee Mark Clattenburg will take charge of a Chelsea game on Sunday for the first time since being cleared of using racist language towards their midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Chelsea play Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, the scene of their 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United in October when Clattenburg was accused of using "inappropriate language" towards Mikel.

The referee was cleared after investigations by both London's Metropolitan Police and the English FA found there was no case to answer.

The FA said the evidence for the accusation against Clattenburg had come from Mikel's Brazilian team mate Ramires.

In clearing Clattenburg, the FA said: "The details of the allegation were that following one or the other of the red cards issued during the second half of the game, Ramires heard Mark Clattenburg say to John Obi Mikel, 'shut up you monkey'. John Obi Mikel did not hear the alleged comment.

"Ramires, whose first language is not English, explained that his instinctive reaction was to seek confirmation from John Obi Mikel as to what the referee had said.

"John Obi Mikel, who was being spoken to by the referee, was much closer to the referee than Ramires and did not hear what it is suggested was said to him."

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League and in the midst of a three-way tussle with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for the final two Champions League qualification places.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)