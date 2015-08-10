LONDON Premier League champions Chelsea have decided to appeal against the red card shown to Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 2-2 draw against Swansea City, according to several media reports on Monday.

The 23-year-old was dismissed in the 52nd minute at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after bringing down Bafetimbi Gomis as he raced through on goal in the opening-day fixture.

France forward Gomis went on to equalise from the resulting penalty.

If the appeal is unsuccessful Courtois will be replaced by close-season signing Asmir Begovic for Sunday's trip to Manchester City who finished second in the league last season.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)