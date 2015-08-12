Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the champions' visit to Manchester City on Sunday after an appeal against a red card for the Belgian international was rejected by the Football Association.
Courtois was sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity in the 52nd minute of Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
An independent regulatory commission rejected Chelsea's appeal against the red card and upheld a one-match suspension, the FA said.
The ruling will give back-up keeper Asmir Begovic, signed from Stoke City earlier this summer as a replacement for Petr Cech, the chance to make his first Premier League start for Chelsea.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.