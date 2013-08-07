Chile's Cristian Cuevas (R) and Colombia's Mauricio Andres Cuero Castillo fight for the ball during their South American Under-20 Championship soccer match in Mendoza January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Teenage Chilean midfielder Cristian Cuevas has been loaned by Chelsea to Vitesse Arnhem for the season, the Dutch club announced on Wednesday on their website (www.vitesse.nl).

The moves comes just weeks after Chelsea signed the 18-year-old left-sided midfielder, one of the stars of the recent Under-20 World Cup in Turkey, from O'Higgins.

Cuevas' move continues the strong links between the two clubs. Both Patrick van Aanholt and Gael Kakuta are spending a second season on loan from the London club while Tomas Kalas was on loan at Vitesse in the last campaign.

Vitesse also sold Marco van Ginkel to Chelsea in the close season.

