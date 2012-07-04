LONDON Manager Roberto Di Matteo believes his Chelsea squad is strong enough to challenge for the Premier League title this season but is keeping an eye on the transfer market, he said on Wednesday.

The Italian, who enjoyed FA Cup and Champions League glory last season, already has new signings in Belgium's Eden Hazard and fellow attacking midfielder Marko Marin of Germany.

"I'm pretty happy with the squad but we'll monitor the market and see what opportunities there are to improve the team," Di Matteo told reporters.

"It's not just a question of how much you spend but attracting the right players."

Hazard, twice Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year in France, has arrived from Lille while the versatile Marin signed from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. Striker Didier Drogba and winger Salomon Kalou have let the Stamford Bridge club.

"Hazard's a wonderful player, for his young age he has achieved a lot, he has already been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year, but we shouldn't forget he is still young, but he will bring a lot of creativity to the side,' Di Matteo said.

"Marin is another exciting player. He's an offensive attacking midfielder/winger, who can play in various positions which is helpful to the team and myself."

Di Matteo rejected claims ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola's sabbatical would have him looking over his shoulder this season.

Despite leading Chelsea to success as interim manager, Di Matteo's future at the west London club was only secured last month when he penned a two-year deal.

"I've lived with speculation from day one so I don't feel any shadow behind me or above me," Di Matteo said.

"I always said I would accept any decision and now I'm looking forward to working with this group of players and hopefully bringing more success.

"I've been involved in football all of my life and I know managers are judged on results. I'm no different. I'll just focus on doing my job as best I can, people can say and write what they want."

