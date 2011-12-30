Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) reacts after scoring against Valencia during their Champions League Group E soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, restricted to a brief substitute appearance in the 1-1 home draw with neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on December 26, is looking to chalk up his 150th goal for the London club on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Stamford Bridge greats Peter Osgood and Roy Bentley on that mark if he is on target at home to Aston Villa.

Only Frank Lampard (178), Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby Tambling (202) have scored more goals for Chelsea.

"I didn't consider reaching that number when I arrived here especially when my first season didn't go very well," Drogba told the London Evening Standard earlier this month.

"I struggled fitness-wise when I came but I made myself play because I had to show what I could do as a new player," said the striker who cost Chelsea 24 million pounds ($37.54 million) when he joined from Olympique Marseille in 2004.

"Thank God the next year I was feeling much better, reduced the injuries and that's when I started to improve and score more goals. The fans then started to change their opinions and I was really proud of that."

Drogba, voted Africa's Player of the Year in 2006 and 2009, has made 322 appearances for Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles.

Spaniard Fernando Torres was preferred in attack against Fulham on Monday but the Ivorian is expected to return to fourth-placed Chelsea's starting lineup against Villa.

