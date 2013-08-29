Anzhi Makhachkala's Samuel Eto'o gestures during their Europa League soccer match against Hanover 96 in Hanover February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

LONDON Chelsea have boosted their striking options with the signing of veteran Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o from Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Eto'o, who has agreed a one-year contract, became the second player to join Chelsea from Anzhi this week following the arrival of Brazil playmaker Willian.

"I am very happy to be here but also anxious because I want to get playing as soon as possible," Eto'o told Chelsea's website.

Eto'o played under Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

"It wasn't a hard decision," he said. "I saw the qualities Chelsea have and I was very happy with Jose Mourinho before, so when the opportunity came, I was very happy to take it."

Chelsea have been keen to add to their attacking options, with question marks over Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku and Demba Ba.

Willian, Germany forward Andre Schuerrle, Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel and Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer have also joined Chelsea since the end of last season and Eto's arrival could signal an end to their pursuit of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

Eto'o won three Champions League titles, one with Inter and two with Barcelona, before moving to Russia in 2011 where he was reported to be the world's highest-paid player.

He is Cameroon's leading scorer with 55 goals in 112 matches and has won two Africa Nations Cups as well as gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)