Toure unsure over Man City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.
LONDON Chelsea have signed Lens teenage midfielder Thorgan Hazard who joins his older brother Eden at the European champions, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Thorgan, 19, is two years younger than Belgian international Eden, who signed for Chelsea from Lille last month, and can play in a similar range of attacking midfield positions.
He joined Lens aged 14 and moved up to the senior squad last season, making 14 Ligue 1 appearances including his debut as a substitute in the first match of the campaign.
Thorgan has played for Belgium at several age groups and was part of the squad for the 2011 European Under-19 Championship.
He will join Chelsea's Under-21 squad for pre-season training with a loan move being considered so he can continue his development, the club added on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
The Hazards, whose parents were footballers, were both at Belgian team Tubize and could join a long list of brothers to play for Chelsea including Ray and Graham Wilkins, Ron and Allan Harris, John and Peter Sillett and Chris and William Ferguson.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
SEVILLE Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli proved the 'master of substitutions' once again on Saturday with a key switch that not only earned his side a come-from-behind win over Real Betis but boosted his reputation as one of the most wanted coaches in Europe.