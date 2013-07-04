Netherland's Marco van Ginkel (front) and Germany's Sebastian Rode fight for the ball during their UEFA European Under-21 Championship soccer match at the HaMoshava stadium in Petah Tikva June 6, 2013. REUTERS\Baz Ratner

LONDON Chelsea have agreed to sign midfielder Marco van Ginkel from Vitesse Arnhem, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who came up through the youth ranks at Vitesse before making his debut in April 2010, will join Chelsea subject to a medical.

Van Ginkel has played for the Netherlands under-21 side and has one senior cap, coming on as a substitute against Germany last November.

He will become Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's second signing following the arrival of Germany forward Andre Schuerrle from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last month.

