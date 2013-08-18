Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho blows a kiss as he salutes the fans before their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Jose Mourinho made a winning return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat promoted Hull City 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday after an early Frank Lampard penalty miss.

Brazil's Oscar put Chelsea ahead on 13 minutes, slotting home low past goalkeeper Allan McGregor from Kevin de Bruyne's though-ball into the box.

Lampard, who had his sixth-minute penalty and also a 15th-minute shot saved by McGregor, eventually got on the scoresheet with a free kick that dipped in under the keeper's bar for a 2-0 lead in the 25th.

The newly installed goalline technology passed its first test when McGregor saved a header from Branislav Ivanovic on his line in first-half stoppage time and replays confirmed the keeper had clawed the ball out before it had fully crossed over.

