Noble certain West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
LONDON Striker Samuel Eto'o is likely to be out of the Chelsea line-up for two weeks after being stretchered off in the midweek Champions League defeat in Basel, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.
Mourinho told reporters that the Cameroonian had a "grade one muscular injury" to his hamstring.
He added that defender David Luiz returned to full training on Friday after a knee injury but the Premier League match against Southampton on Sunday was too soon for him to be considered.
Chelsea, who are third in the league, face fifth-placed Southampton at home, then Sunderland and Stoke away.
"It is our SSS week," he joked. "It is the time for everyone," he said, before adding that he was happy with the strength in depth of his group of players.
Asked about the immediate future of England left back Ashley Cole, who has been injured and replaced recently by Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, he praised Cole's attitude and value to the team.
"Ashley will play, sure," he said. "His attitude is phenomenal as always and as it has been since the first time he played for me.
"Azpi has been playing superbly well, too," he added, dismissing speculation that Chelsea were interested in a loan deal for the Real Madrid left back Fabio Coentrao.
He was adamant he had no plans to add to his squad when the transfer window opens in January. "No signings," he said. "We are not going into the market."
Southampton, who have 22 points to Chelsea's 24, are expected to be at full-strength following last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, who top the table on 28.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Goodson)
LONDON A bruised Southampton squad licked their wounds on Monday after narrowly losing a pulsating League Cup final to Manchester United, but can draw much consolation from the confirmation that in Manolo Gabbiadini they have unearthed a goal-scoring diamond.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.