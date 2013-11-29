Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o grimaces as he is carried off injured during his team's Champions League Group E soccer match against FC Basel at St. Jakob-Park in Basel November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON Striker Samuel Eto'o is likely to be out of the Chelsea line-up for two weeks after being stretchered off in the midweek Champions League defeat in Basel, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Mourinho told reporters that the Cameroonian had a "grade one muscular injury" to his hamstring.

He added that defender David Luiz returned to full training on Friday after a knee injury but the Premier League match against Southampton on Sunday was too soon for him to be considered.

Chelsea, who are third in the league, face fifth-placed Southampton at home, then Sunderland and Stoke away.

"It is our SSS week," he joked. "It is the time for everyone," he said, before adding that he was happy with the strength in depth of his group of players.

Asked about the immediate future of England left back Ashley Cole, who has been injured and replaced recently by Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, he praised Cole's attitude and value to the team.

"Ashley will play, sure," he said. "His attitude is phenomenal as always and as it has been since the first time he played for me.

"Azpi has been playing superbly well, too," he added, dismissing speculation that Chelsea were interested in a loan deal for the Real Madrid left back Fabio Coentrao.

He was adamant he had no plans to add to his squad when the transfer window opens in January. "No signings," he said. "We are not going into the market."

Southampton, who have 22 points to Chelsea's 24, are expected to be at full-strength following last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, who top the table on 28.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Goodson)