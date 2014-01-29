Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said he should have brought his "Black & Decker" drill to break down West Ham United's defensive wall following a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea were frustrated by a stubborn West Ham team and despite dominating the game failed to find a way past the visitors' deep-lying defence.

Mourinho cut an exasperated figure on the touchline and claimed after the game that Sam Allardyce's West Ham played "19th century football" to deny his side a home win.

"This is not Premier League (football), this is football from the 19th century," the Portuguese manager told a news conference.

"My team tried everything. They played, they created, they missed goals, the goalkeeper saved and the defenders saved too, so I can't complain about my team."

"His (Allardyce) objective was one; to come here and take a point. His objective was not to come and try and play good football, or try to win."

When asked by reporters what he meant by 19th century football the Chelsea coach listed the antiquated tactics that he thought the visitors had employed, and revealed that only his drill would have broken down their packed defence.

"Feigning injuries, the goalkeeper wasting time after the first minute, the medical staff coming on the pitch, kicking long balls to nobody, 10 defenders in the box. It's very basic."

"The only thing I could have brought more was a Black & Decker to destroy the wall."

Chelsea's Oscar, Frank Lampard and Samuel Eto'o were all denied by good saves from West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as the home side failed to find a winner.

Relegation strugglers West Ham were happy with a point following a robust display and Allardyce laughed off Mourinho's claims that his side had played old-fashioned football.

"It was a fantastic, resilient performance today by the players. It's all about frustrating a team that's got world-class players. Tactically we got it right," he said.

"Jose can't take it because we've out-witted him. I love to see Jose jumping up and down, saying we play bad football. Hard luck Jose!"

Chelsea missed the chance to leapfrog Arsenal into second in the table after Arsene Wenger's team drew 2-2 at Southampton on Tuesday.

Manchester City moved topped following a 5-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur and host Chelsea on Monday in a crucial game for Mourinho's title aspirations.

