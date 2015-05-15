LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is expecting to be busier on the beach than in the transfer market as he prepares to defend the Premier League title next season.

Mourinho signed striker Diego Costa and midfielder Cesc Fabregas after selling defender David Luiz last year and Chelsea's new recruits helped the club to a first league title since 2010.

With the majority of his squad in place for next season, Mourinho is not planning much activity this year.

"I expect to be busy walking from my towel in the sand to the water, swim a little bit and be back to the sand again," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

"Last year, I was very keen to sell some players. This year, the base is to keep the squad.

"I expect us to be a little busy. I like my squad very much -- it's a young squad with space to improve.

"We know what we want and, I repeat, it's not much."

Goalkeeper Petr Cech, who has been at Chelsea since 2004, could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after the 32-year-old's agent Viktor Kolar said he had been given permission to talk to other clubs.

Cech, who has a year left on his contract, has made 16 appearances this season as back-up to Thibaut Courtois but Mourinho is hopeful the Czech will stay in west London.

"I don't know this is absolutely true what the agent is saying or maybe it is," Mourinho said.

"I keep the saying the same; I want my best players and Petr is one of my best players and one of my most important players.

"I expect him to stay because I am positive and optimistic. I have to say I am optimistic he can be here next year."

Chelsea travel to West Bromwich Albion on Monday and could welcome back Spain striker Costa, who has missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury, but midfielders Ramires and Oscar and defender Kurt Zouma miss out through injury.

"For Ramires and Oscar the season is over, for Zouma the season is over," Mourinho said.

"Diego Costa I think is selected for this game. I cannot confirm it now, but with two days to train I think he should be ready."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)