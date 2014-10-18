Chelsea's Gary Cahill (FRONT) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Yannick Bolasie during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Chelsea passed their first test of playing in the Premier League without prolific top scorer Diego Costa by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 away on Saturday.

In a sign of how the leaders have improved since last season, they were barely troubled as they revisited the scene of a surprise defeat seven months ago that spelt the beginning of the end of their bid for the 2013/14 title.

Chelsea have made a flying start to this campaign, picking up 22 points in their first eight games, but there have been questions about their reliance on Costa.

The Spain striker, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in the close season, has scored nine times in the league so far – almost half of Chelsea’s goals this term before Saturday.

He was ruled out of the Palace game after returning from international duty with an injury.

But Chelsea showed that without him, they are unlikely to suffer the kind of goal drought that plagued them last year.

Cesc Fabregas, bought from Barcelona in the close season, highlighted the west London team's increased strength when he linked up with Eden Hazard and Oscar to score the decisive second goal shortly after halftime.

NEW FACES

Another of Chelsea's new faces, Filipe Luis, impressed at left back after Cesar Azpilicueta was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Palace captain Mile Jedinak just before halftime.

Chelsea's France striker Loic Remy, who replaced Costa as centre forward, failed to score but did enough with his pace to unsettle the home defence. A foul on Remy by Damien Delaney saw Palace also reduced to 10 men ahead of the break.

Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho said Costa would not be fit to face Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday and he did not know how long the striker would be out injured. But the Portuguese said his team was not reliant on the Spaniard.

"We are a better team than last season, there was a clear evolution," he told reporters before illustrating the point by writing on a piece of paper that his team had "big balls". When they lost 1-0 to Palace in March he said they lacked "balls".

Chelsea remain five points clear of champions Manchester City after Saturday’s win which was set up by an early goal by Oscar who steered a free kick past Palace keeper Julian Speroni before Fabregas added a second six minutes after the break.

The home side clawed back a late consolation goal when Fraizer Campbell tapped in from close range.

Despite his side’s impressive start to the season, Mourinho sounded cautious about the chances of wresting back the title.

“If you were in another league, another profile of league, I would say immediately, yes, we will do it. In the Premier League, the only thing I will say is we can do it,” he said.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)