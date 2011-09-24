Chelsea's Fernando Torres is shown a red card by referee Mike Dean during the English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Stamford bridge in LondonSeptember 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Fernando Torres enjoyed the highs then suffered the lows for the second successive weekend on Saturday when he scored and was sent off within 10 first half minutes of Chelsea's 4-1 win over Swansea City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old Spain striker, who finally appeared to be finding the form that prompted Chelsea to sign him for a British record of 50 million pounds in January, scored a stunning second goal of the season for Chelsea after 29 minutes to put his side on the way to victory.

It was an excellent strike following a pass from Juan Mata with Torres chesting down the ball before firing home.

His joy turned to woe 10 minutes later when he was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean for flying in at Swansea's Mark Gower with both feet off the ground. Although there was minimal contact, the referee had no option but to dismiss him.

Last week Torres scored a brilliantly-taken goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford, as Chelsea attempted to overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit against the champions.

That strike, early in the second half, made it 3-1, but then he missed one of the easiest chances he will ever have, firing wide of an open goal when it looked easier to score and make it 3-2.

Torres, who before last weekend had scored just once for Chelsea in 23 matches, has shown glimpses of his pace and touch during both matches too, but he will now be banned for the red card just when he seemed to be turning the corner.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas refused to be drawn on the dismissal, telling Sky Sports: "The referee has to decide, according to the rules and he has decided like that and I have nothing to say. The referee's decision is the most important."

However, he was pleased about Chelsea's resilience winning with 10 men for the second successive game. They also had Alex sent off in Wednesday's penalty shootout victory over neighbours Fulham in a League Cup third round tie after the teams finished goalless at the end of extra time.

"It was a good win for us today after what happened at Old Trafford. We managed good football, it was difficult to break Swansea down in the opening minutes.

"Things became even more difficult for us with 10 men but we did not stop trying to create opportunities and we came up with a fantastic result because we showed resilience, not only to come back from the defeat at Old Trafford, but also playing with 10 men like we did on Wednesday. It was a fantastic scoreline today."

Chelsea were also bouyed by two good goals from Brazilian Ramires and a late strike from Didier Drogba, given a rapturous welcome by the home fans on his return for the first time since being concussed against Norwich City on August27.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Justin Palmer)