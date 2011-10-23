Referee Chris Foy (2L) shows Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) the red card for his challenge on Queens Park Rangers's Adel Taarabt during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Manager Andre Villas-Boas criticised referee Chris Foy after his Chelsea team had two players sent off in a shock 1-0 defeat at west London neighbours Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

The visitors had right back Jose Bosingwa and striker Didier Drogba dismissed in the first half after going behind to a 10th-minute penalty by Heidar Helguson awarded after the Rangers striker was bundled over by David Luiz.

The defeat was Chelsea's second in the Premier League this season and left them in third spot, six points behind leaders Manchester City who thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the day.

"I think the refereeing today was not good and it is not the first time that has happened to us," Villas-Boas told Sky Sports. "I am very, very disappointed with his performance.

"He was too emotional. I hope this is not a pattern forming -- we have suffered in three games (this season) with refereeing.

"It is too much in a short time ... and we cannot take it like this," added the Portuguese before praising his nine-man team for the way they dominated possession in the second half.

Chelsea, though, were masters of their own downfall in a hotly-contested derby.

Poor concentration and a lack of discipline led to Luiz barging into Helguson to give away the penalty.

Luiz was booked and he was emulated by six more Chelsea players and two from Rangers as the home team battled to hang on to all three points after the red cards for Bosingwa, after 33 minutes, and Drogba, eight minutes later.

Portuguese Bosingwa went, perhaps harshly, for pulling down Shaun Wright-Phillips as the pair tussled in pursuit of the ball while Drogba was dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Adel Taarabt.

Chelsea created several chances -- Nicolas Anelka wasting the best of them when he headed straight at keeper Paddy Kenny from six metres in the second period -- before the home crowd erupted to celebrate their first home win of the season.

Promoted Rangers climbed to 10th in the table with 12 points.

(Writing by Timothy Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)