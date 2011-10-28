LONDON Chelsea were fined 20,000 pounds by the English FA Friday after the club admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players behaved properly during last Sunday's London derby at Queens Park Rangers which QPR won 1-0.

Chelsea had Jose Bosingwa and Didier Drogba sent off in an eight minute spell in the first half at Loftus Road and had the charge levelled against them for their players surrounding referee Chris Foy following Bosingwa's red card.

The FA cited Chelsea for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

The FA has also asked Chelsea's manager Andre Villas-Boas to explain his comments after the match regarding the way Foy handled the match.

The fall-out from the game has also included allegations of racist abuse levelled against Chelsea and England captain John Terry involving QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.

The FA has started another investigation. Terry has strenuously denied the charges.

