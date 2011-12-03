Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Chelsea have accepted transfer requests from former France striker Nicolas Anelka and Brazilian defender Alex, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Manager Andre Villas-Boas told the club website (www.chelseafc.com) after the 3-0 win at Newcastle United that both players, who were not in the squad for the game at St James' Park, had put in requests.
"The conversation was fair and direct with the players," he said.
"They are top professionals and their professionalism and integrity is never in question, but on recent results and form we have decided to try to get the group together and we have decided to assign different training times for them.
"The transfer requests were accepted but it doesn't mean it will happen, and if it doesn't happen they will return to full training."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.