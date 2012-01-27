Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand gestures during their FA Cup soccer match against Milton Keynes Dons at Loftus Road in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas urged Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand on Friday to shake hands with John Terry, the player charged with racially abusing him, when the pair meet in the FA Cup at the weekend.

England and Chelsea captain Terry, who denies any wrongdoing, is due to appear in court next week over the matter which has added extra tension to the build-up to Saturday's fourth round match at Loftus Road.

QPR manager Mark Hughes said it would be up to Ferdinand if he wanted to shake hands, while Villas-Boas said it was "extremely important" to make the gesture.

"This game is based on good values more than anything else. These players should continue to promote these good values," the Chelsea manager told a news conference.

Asked if he expected a handshake to take place, he said: "I think so."

Both players are available for the game, according to their managers, and if they are picked to start every television and camera lens will be trained on their very public meeting.

"Anton is very clear in his mind as I am that irrespective of what surrounds the game ... that he's fit, he's well, he's ready and he's able to play in the game," Hughes told reporters.

"That's what he's paid to do, he's a professional footballer and he's here to play football for Queens Park Rangers and put himself up for selection and that's what he has done this week."

Villas-Boas said he was not considering leaving out Terry, who was charged in December following an incident in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat by their west London rivals in October.

"I have to count on the player, and the player is fit and available for the game," the Portuguese said.

Two players he cannot count on are midfielders Frank Lampard and John Obi Mikel, who are injured, but new signing Gary Cahill will play some part.

Local media reported Ferdinand had splashed out 30,000 pounds on personal security before the game although he may have wasted his cash.

"We're actually in a hotel tonight and travelling to the ground by coach so that's 30 grand he didn't have to spend if that's the case," Hughes said.

($1 = 0.6370 British pounds)

(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)