Raul Meireles (L) and John Terry of Chelsea look at their injured team mate Ramires during their FA Cup soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in London, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Chelsea midfielder Ramires will be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Brazilian was injured during his side's FA Cup victory at Queens Park Rangers Saturday and scans revealed ligament damage.

"Scans confirm Ramires suffered a medial ligament injury to his right knee in Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers," the club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com).

"He is expected to be out for three to four weeks."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)