Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
LONDON Chelsea midfielder Ramires will be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League club said Sunday.
The Brazilian was injured during his side's FA Cup victory at Queens Park Rangers Saturday and scans revealed ligament damage.
"Scans confirm Ramires suffered a medial ligament injury to his right knee in Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers," the club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com).
"He is expected to be out for three to four weeks."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)
BUDAPEST Hungary had to withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to avoid a humiliating defeat in the race with Paris and Los Angeles after a local political movement "killed the Olympic dream", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Barcelona will open a soccer academy in southern China this year in partnership with local developer Mission Hills Group, the La Liga club said on Friday.