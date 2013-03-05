Ron Gourlay, Chief Executive of English Premier League club Chelsea, gestures during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Bangkok June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

LONDON Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay has refused to be drawn into a discussion about whether midfielder Frank Lampard will stay at the European champions after his contract expires in June, the club said on Tuesday.

Earlier, media reports quoted Gourlay as saying talks were "ongoing" over a new deal between England's Lampard, 34, and the club he joined in 2001.

Lampard - who is four goals away from becoming the Premier League club's leading all-time scorer - has been in a rich vein of form since returning from injury in December, prompting calls from fans for a contract extension amid club intransigence.

"I am not prepared to discuss this at this time," Gourlay was quoted as saying on Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com), speaking in Thailand where he was formally announcing the details of the London club's pre-season tour.

"Obviously conversations must remain confidential between the club and the players at all times so that is as much as I can say."

(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Mark Meadows)