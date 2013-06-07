Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Belgian international Romelu Lukaku has given a strong hint he will return to Chelsea after spending a season on loan at Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.
The striker was the sixth highest scorer in the league last season with 17 goals.
"I already know where I'm going, or where I'll be heading back to, but I won't say any more than that," a grinning Lukaku told reporters after Belgium beat Serbia 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.
"The only thing I will say is that I want to succeed at Chelsea and I'm not scared of competition," added the 20-year-old who is likely to be vying with Fernando Torres and Demba Ba for a place in the attack at Stamford Bridge.
Lukaku knows he has to impress Jose Mourinho who has returned for a second stint as Chelsea coach following spells at Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
"I have to prove myself again, even if he gives me some credit you still start from zero every single day," the striker said. "I'm going there with the intention to succeed."
Lukaku's Chelsea club mate Kevin De Bruyne and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini were on target as Belgium defeated Serbia to go three points clear at the top of Group A qualifying.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Tony Jimenez)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.