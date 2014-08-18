United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Germany midfielder Marko Marin has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Marin, 25, spent last season on loan in Spain with Europa League winners Sevilla and joins up with Serie A club Fiorentina ahead of their first game of the season against Roma on Aug. 30.
The Serbian-born German international, capped 16 times for the world champions, joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 16 appearances during his first season.
Jose Mourinho's side begin their Premier League campaign with a visit to newly promoted Burnley later on Monday.
(Writing by Sam Holden, editing by Stephen Wood)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.