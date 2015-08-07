LONDON Factbox on Jose Mourinho who signed a new four-year deal as Chelsea manager on Friday.

EARLY DAYS:

- Jose Mourinho was born in January 1963 in Setubal, Portugal.

- Following a modest playing career, he accepted a job in 1992 as an interpreter for former England manager Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon, taking over as assistant coach from 1994 to 1996.

- He moved with Robson to Barcelona in 1996 and helped them win the King's Cup, the Super Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup and took his first job as a fully fledged coach at Benfica in 2000 but fell out with the club's president and quit.

PORTO CALLING:

- He won the UEFA Cup and domestic Cup double in his first full season in charge of Porto in 2003. In 2004 he won a second successive league title and Porto became European champions with a 3-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League final. After the match, he announced he would leave and was appointed coach of Chelsea on a three-year contract.

SUCCESS AT CHELSEA:

- In 2005 Mourinho led Chelsea to their first league title for 50 years with the club retaining the Premier League trophy a year later.

- Chelsea finished second in the league behind Manchester United in 2007 and lost to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. They won the League Cup and the FA Cup though.

- They announced Mourinho's departure in September 2007 after a breakdown in relations with the club and a falling out with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

VOYAGE TO ITALY:

- Mourinho replaced Roberto Mancini as coach of Inter Milan in June 2008, shocking Italy with his outspoken style. He went on to win the Serie A title in his debut season. In 2010 he ended Inter's 45-year wait for a third European crown as they completed a Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup treble.

- After a series of run-ins with the Italian football establishment, he finally quit. "We have done something historic that has never happened in Italian football. But still we don't properly understand what we have achieved," he said.

He became coach at Real Madrid at the end of May 2010.

BIG CHALLENGE AT REAL:

- He signed a four-year contract with the Spanish giants and won the King's Cup in his first season.

- In 2012, Real won their first La Liga title for four years, smashing league records and ending Barca's domestic dominance. He became the fourth coach, after Tomislav Ivic, Ernst Happel, and Giovanni Trapattoni, to win league titles in at least four different countries: Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain.

- Mourinho said in May 2012 he was motivated by the challenges ahead at Real Madrid and agreed a two-year contract extension which tied him to the club until 2016.

TURBULENT 2013:

- Dressing-room divisions came to the fore in 2013 after Real's defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals. Mourinho said after the match: "I know in England I am loved -- by the fans, by the media that treat me fairly," fuelling speculation he could be on his way back to Chelsea.

- Mourinho and his Real team ended the season on a low after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final on May 17.

- Days later it was announced Mourinho would leave Real.

CHELSEA RETURN:

- Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay announced the appointment of Mourinho as manager for the second time on a four-year contract on June 3, 2013.

- Mourinho's first competitive game back in charge of Chelsea ended in a 2–0 home victory against Hull City.

- The Portuguese coach suffered his first ever home league defeat as Chelsea manager in a 2–1 loss to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on April 19, 2014.

- Having consistently played down Chelsea's title chances, Mourinho's side finished third -- four points behind champions Manchester City.

TRIUMPHANT 2015:

- After a strong start to the Premier League season, Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 in the League Cup final to claim their first trophy of the season, also handing Mourinho his first silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge.

- Chelsea were crowned league champions on May 3 after beating Crystal Palace with three games to spare.

- Mourinho was Premier League manager of the season.

- On the eve of the 2015-16 season, Mourinho signed a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge through to at least 2019.

(Reporting By Michael Hann)