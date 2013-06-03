India win toss, opt to bat against Australia in second test
BENGALURU India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the second match of their four-test series against an unchanged Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
LONDON Jose Mourinho has returned for a second stint as Chelsea manager, the English club said in a statement on Monday.
The popular Portuguese, who left Real Madrid last weekend, won the 2005 and 2006 Premier League titles in his first spell with the Londoners but departed in 2007 after falling out with owner Roman Abramovich.
ANTIGUA England captain Eoin Morgan blazed a fluent 107 to help secure a 45-run victory over West Indies in the first one-day international at a windy Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.