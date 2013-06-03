Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho reacts during a news conference on the eve of their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund, at Valdebebas training grounds, outside Madrid in a April 29, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON Jose Mourinho has returned for a second stint as Chelsea manager, the English club said in a statement on Monday.

The popular Portuguese, who left Real Madrid last weekend, won the 2005 and 2006 Premier League titles in his first spell with the Londoners but departed in 2007 after falling out with owner Roman Abramovich.

