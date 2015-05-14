Brazil's Marcos Guilherme (11) celebrates with his team mate Nathan after scoring a goal against Paraguay during their final round South American Under-20 Championship soccer match in Montevideo January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

LONDON Chelsea's Brazilian contingent will grow in size to five players after they agreed to sign Brazilian teenager Nathan from Atletico Paranaense on Thursday

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has passed a medical, agreed personal terms and will complete his move on July 1.

Nathan has played for Brazil at under-20 level. He also scored five goals in five games at the under-17 World Cup in 2013 before being named in the team of the tournament.

"I am very happy to be joining Chelsea, the champions of England, and I hope I will be able to learn a lot and develop my game," he told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Nathan joins fellow countrymen Oscar, Willian, Ramires and Filipe Luis in the squad.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by xxx)