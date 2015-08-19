Barcelona's player Pedro Rodriguez celebrates a goal against Cordoba during their Spanish First division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON British bookmakers on Wednesday suspended betting on Spain forward Pedro signing for Chelsea from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has been a target for Manchester United but British media have reported that they pulled out of the deal and Chelsea have tabled an offer of 21 million pounds ($32.9 million) to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Pedro, who played more than 200 games for Barca and has 51 caps, is travelling to London to complete the transfer, the reports said.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)