Southgate happy with new England system
LONDON Gareth Southgate's desire to break England free of the shackles that have held them back for so long proved a qualified success in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Germany on Wednesday.
LONDON British bookmakers on Wednesday suspended betting on Spain forward Pedro signing for Chelsea from Barcelona.
The 28-year-old has been a target for Manchester United but British media have reported that they pulled out of the deal and Chelsea have tabled an offer of 21 million pounds ($32.9 million) to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Pedro, who played more than 200 games for Barca and has 51 caps, is travelling to London to complete the transfer, the reports said.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Gareth Southgate's desire to break England free of the shackles that have held them back for so long proved a qualified success in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Germany on Wednesday.
LONDON Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was named Six Nations player of the championship on Thursday for the second year in a row.