New signing Baba Rahman hopes his versatility and crossing skills will come in handy in Chelsea's Premier League title defence this season.

Rahman, who joined from Augsburg, attempted more crosses than any other player in the Bundesliga last season and hopes to create more chances for the Blues.

"I'm a left-back and, as a defender, it's important for me to be strong in the tackle, which I always try to be. I also like to get forward as much as possible and help the team in attack," the 21-year-old told the club website.

"I can play as a winger but I haven't played in midfield for a while.

"It's very important because obviously if you can provide crosses from out wide there is a higher chance of providing assists and chances for the team," he added.

He is the third Ghanaian to sign for the champions following Michael Essien and Christian Atsu and Rahman said Essien, who was at the club for eight and a half years, had been influential in his move to the West London club.

"Yes, I watched him (Essien) whenever I could. In Ghana they only showed the Premier League at that time so I was always watching him, he was a great player for Chelsea," Rahman said.

