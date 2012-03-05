Chelsea's Ramires (R) challenges Newcastle United's Peter Lovenkrands during their English League Cup soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Brazil midfielder Ramires signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea on Monday that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2017.

"I am very happy with the support I have playing for this club," he told the London team's website (www.chelseafc.com).

Ramires, who originally signed a four-year deal when he joined from Benfica in August 2010, made his 50th Premier League appearance in the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Saturday's defeat proved the last game for manager Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked a day later. His number two Roberto Di Matteo has been put in charge of fifth-placed Chelsea until the end of the season.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)