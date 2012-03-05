Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Brazil midfielder Ramires signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea on Monday that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2017.
"I am very happy with the support I have playing for this club," he told the London team's website (www.chelseafc.com).
Ramires, who originally signed a four-year deal when he joined from Benfica in August 2010, made his 50th Premier League appearance in the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Saturday's defeat proved the last game for manager Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked a day later. His number two Roberto Di Matteo has been put in charge of fifth-placed Chelsea until the end of the season.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
SYDNEY Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.