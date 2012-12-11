India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
LONDON Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu will be out for six months after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, the Premier League soccer club said on Tuesday.
Spaniard Romeu suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury during the first half of the league match at Sunderland on Saturday, ruling him out of Chelsea's trip to Japan for the Club World Cup this week.
"Oriol Romeu underwent anterior cruciate reconstruction surgery and medial meniscus repair yesterday. He is expected to be out for six months," a statement said.
Romeu, who played in the London Olympics for Spain, has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea since joining from Barcelona in 2011, making only 16 league appearances to date.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.