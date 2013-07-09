Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Premier League Chelsea have signed Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer on a free transfer until the end of next year's World Cup in Brazil.
Schwarzer, 40, has played more than 15 years in England with Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Fulham. Last season he became the first overseas player to complete 500 Premier League appearances.
"It's a phenomenal club," Schwarzer told the Chelsea website (www.chelseafc.com) on Tuesday. "It's one of the biggest and best clubs in the world and it's an honour to sign for Chelsea. I didn't take much convincing to come here."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.