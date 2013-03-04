Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Chelsea will freeze ticket prices in all competitions next season for the sixth time in eight campaigns, the European champions said on Monday.
The freeze covers season tickets, individual matches and entry to the hospitality lounges.
"Economic conditions remain tough for many people and the club would like to thank our supporters for the consistently very good attendances we have had throughout this season," chief executive Ron Gourlay said in a statement.
"Financial fair play regulations are now having an impact on clubs around Europe but it was our hope a year ago when we announced prices would not be raised that this decision could be extended."
Clubs that fail to move towards break-even face exclusion from European competition from season 2014-15 and Chelsea have been one of the biggest spenders in world football since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over as owner in 2003.
The Londoners are fourth in the Premier League and visit Steaua Bucharest for a Europa League last 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.