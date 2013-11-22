Chelsea's Fernando Torres (R) challenges FC Nordsjaelland's Michael Parkhurst during their Champions League Group E football match at Stamford Bridge in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Chelsea will be without striker Fernando Torres as they try to get their Premier League title challenge back into gear with victory at struggling West Ham United on Saturday.

The Spaniard had "almost" recovered from the adductor muscle injury he suffered before the Champions League game against Schalke this month but was not ready to play, manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference on Friday.

Torres, who also missed Chelsea's home draw with West Bromwich Albion a fortnight ago, has been in good form for his club this season, scoring five goals in 12 matches.

Better news for Chelsea, is that Ashley Cole is available despite coming off during the second half of England's 1-0 defeat by Germany on Tuesday suffering pain from a recent rib injury.

"Ashley still feels it a little bit because it is a situation where he will have pain for quite a long time," Mourinho said.

Chelsea have managed just one point from their last two league matches and are in fourth place, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)