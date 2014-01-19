LONDON Fernando Torres faces a "few weeks" out of action after suffering a knee ligament injury in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, manager Jose Mourinho said.

Torres came on as a late substitute for Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, whose three goals ensured Chelsea maintained their strong Premier League title challenge.

"We will be without Fernando Torres for a few weeks with something in his lateral ligaments," Mourinho told reporters.

He added that Senegal striker Demba Ba would now come into contention despite not featuring for Chelsea since their League Cup defeat by Sunderland on December 17.

"It's time for Demba. It's a pity because Torres is in a good moment," Mourinho said.

"Demba had a fantastic week, it was very difficult for me to leave him out of selection because he worked very, very well.

"The next matches are for Demba or Samuel."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)