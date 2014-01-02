Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
LONDON Chelsea's 18-year-old Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore has joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Traore, who made his international debut in 2011 aged 15, joined Chelsea on a 4-1/2 year contract from Burkinabe side Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso in October.
The London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) they wanted him to gain experience with Vitesse, who are level on points with leaders Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch top flight.
Chelsea also announced that they have recalled forward Gael Kakuta and defender Sam Hutchinson from loan spells at Vitesse.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.