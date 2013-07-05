Marco van Ginkel of Netherlands (top) fights for the ball with Alan Dzagoev of Russia during their UEFA European Under-21 Championship match at the Teddy Kollek stadium in Jerusalem June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

LONDON Chelsea have completed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Marco van Ginkel from Vitesse Arnhem on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"I am a box-to-box player. I cover a lot of metres and can score a goal, but I also like to defend and think of myself as a real team player," Van Ginkel told the west London club's official website (www.chelseafc.com).

The 20-year-old came through the youth system at Vitesse Arnhem before making his debut in the Dutch top flight towards the end of the 2009/10 season aged 17.

He got his first cap for the Netherlands in November when he came on as a substitute against Germany and also played at the European Under-21 Championships in Israel last month.

Van Ginkel scored 11 goals in 41 games last season and helped Vitesse finish fourth and qualify for the Europa League.

Asked about his goals at Chelsea, he said: "I want to learn a lot, to develop myself. I want to play games and not only sit on the bench, that's what I hope for, to play in games at these great stadiums and hopefully be important for the team, whether it is from the bench or from the start."

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Alison Wildey)