MANCHESTER, England Manchester City have named former Barcelona technical director Txiki Begiristain as director of football in a restructuring aimed at making the Premier League champions world leaders in recruiting and developing players.

The former Spain international, who held a similar position at Barca for seven years until 2010 having also played for the team, will support City manager Roberto Mancini in first team recruitment and operations, the club said on Sunday.

City also announced on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk) that football administrator Brian Marwood, previously responsible for signing players, will become managing director of the City Football Academy when it is ready for the 2013/14 season.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Marwood will be responsible for the recruitment, development, training and management of up to 400 players in Manchester and at other global training centres, City said in a statement.

"I am very pleased indeed to have been offered such an exciting opportunity," Begiristain, 48, told City's website.

"The progress and on field achievements at Manchester City are plain for all to see and I am honoured to have been asked to contribute to its future success.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Brian Marwood, Roberto Mancini and (chief executive) Ferran Soriano in continuing to build a football team and philosophy which will serve Manchester City well in the near and long term future."

